‘About 2 lakh flats across Karnataka have no buyers’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: President of the Federation of Karantaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) C R Janardhana on Thursday said that the current economic slowdown was not cyclical (occurring out of natural market forces) but structural arising out of human intervention.



He attributed this “man-made disaster” partly to the constant change in GST slabs by the Central government thereby forcing investors and consumers to wait for a more favourable tax rate in the near future.

He said this while highlighting his organisation’s roadmap for the state during his first address to reporters after being elected president of the forum.



“Real estate was expecting further reduction in GST. There are 12 lakh flats in India ready for occupation of which 2 lakh are in Karnataka — which are still vacant as buyers are waiting for a further reduction,” he said, adding that the government did not reduce taxes in retrospective effect.



“GST for electric vehicles reduced from 12% to 5%, while BS4 and BS6 technology was deemed outdated and that impacted the auto industry,” he said.

In a recommendation to the Centre, the federation has proposed reformation of the GST tax regime “to remove the multiple exemptions and anomalies and keep it simple.”



Another recommendation is to reduce the monetary and transaction cost for running and starting businesses in India by simplifying the myriad procedures and providing concessions in corporate tax.

Janardhan said FKCCI has apprised both the Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about what Karnataka needs. “We demanded the tenure of declaring MSME loans as NPA to be increased from 90 days to 180 days,” he said. “The small industrialists do not get payment for their goods in 90 days. While Gadkari said 180 days is justified, Nirmala Sitharaman ruled that till March 2020, no MSME will be declared NPA,” he said.

‘MINIMUM WAGES SHOULD BE REDUCED’



Expressing his opinion that industries in Karnataka were at a disadvantage in terms of paying labour and electricity bills, which are higher than in other states, FKCCI president C R Janardhana said that reducing minimum wages in the state is imperative as industries were losing out big time on tenders.