After false ceiling collapse, BMRCL checks all stations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident that took place at the National College Metro station (which caters to Basavanagudi) on Metro’s Green Line, the false ceiling above an exit gate gave way resulting in panels and a brick falling on one of the exit gates. Four passengers had a narrow escape as they were passing through the neighbouring exit gates.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is now taking preventive measures at all its 40 Metro stations, said Managing Director Ajay Seth.

National College Metro station is an elevated station serving Basavanagudi area and lies between K R Market and Lalbagh Metro stations. A video of the incident which came to light via social media on Wednesday night showed a brick falling down on an AFC gate (Automatic Fare Collection) damaging it. Three women passengers and a male passenger are seen exiting from adjacent AFC gates when the brick falls down making a woman jump in fright.

Explaining the reasons for it, Seth said, “One of the bricks in the 70 cm high wall constructed in between the platform deck and track bed became loose and fell on the false ceiling. On the track side, there is plastering, but because of less access, there is no plastering on the other side. Due to vibration caused by train movement, the brick became loose and fell down.”

Stating that there was no problem in the structure, the MD said, “The wall is not part of any structural part and, therefore, there is no issue regarding safety to the structure. To prevent such occurrence in the future, the unplastered side has been covered by mild steel sheet permanently now.” Other stations are also been checked for preventive measures, he added.