Anti Corruption Bureau raids properties of 3 govt officials

Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided houses of three government officials on Thursday morning, for allegedly amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income.

Published: 04th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided houses of three government officials on Thursday morning, for allegedly amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income.
The police, who raided the 16 places belonging to the officials simultaneously, continued the search till late in the evening.

In Bengaluru, the ACB officials raided the Sadashivanagar residence of Secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly S Murthy, who is currently under suspension. Besides, the officials also raided a house located at HMT Layout near Jalahalli Cross, two flats at Om Shakti apartment in RT Nagar and a coffee estate in K Niduguni village in Kodagu were searched.

Places belonging to two engineers of Panchayat Raj department were also raided. K Hanumanthappa, Executive Engineer, Huvinahadagali Panchayat Raj Engineering Sub-division, Ballari, and Vijay Reddy, Junior Engineer, Panchayat Raj Engineering Sub-division, Humnabad taluk, Bidar are the officials in the dock.

Hanumanthappa’s house in Hosapete, his office, SKRH School in Huvinahadagali and other places were raided, while Vijay Reddy’s Humnabad residence, office, a shopping complex, and a farm house were also raided. Further investigations are on.

