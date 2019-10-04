Arkavathy site owners hold meet again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 100 Arkavathy Layout site holders who lost their sites due to denotification issues, attended a meeting at R T Nagar BDA office.

Site holders demanded they be earmarked alternative sites in exchange for the sites they lost.

M Nagaraj, president of Arkavathy BDA Layout Forum, said engineers did not have any data pertaining to these sites.

“They have sought time till October 30 to ready the list of registered sites, unregistered sites as well as sites that can be allotted to some of the site losers.” Nearly 3,720 site owners and 300 landowners have been affected.