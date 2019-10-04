Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP will conduct surprise checks of Durga Puja pandals

The BBMP has also decided to impose hefty penalties on those found violating rules. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that there is no use of plastic and that garbage is properly managed at Durga puja pandals, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday announced surprise checks at pandals. 

The BBMP has also decided to impose hefty penalties on those found violating rules. BBMP officials clarified that this has nothing to do with religion. “Despite giving directions and ensuring that solid waste management rules (2016) are followed, there is no littering, at many Ganapati pandals, large quantities of plastic waste was seen. After this, BBMP and garbage collectors had a tough time clearing litter. This time, we want to avoid it as much as possible. Besides, according to PM Modi, there is a strict ban on the use of single-use plastic,” said a BBMP official. 

Randeep D, Special Commissioner, BBMP, Solid Waste Management, urged residents celebrating puja to strictly abide by event management norms, and not to use banned items. Randeep has also put the message on Twitter, where he has added that people should make zero-waste water arrangements. He added that surprise checks are planned. 

