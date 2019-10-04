BMTC rolling out plan to train women drivers

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last year, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had enrolled 115 women to train them in driving heavy passenger and light motor vehicles. However, as of now, 162 women have completed their training, and 398 women have registered.

Under the Nirbhaya Fund, the corporation had earmarked Rs 7.3 crore to train up to 1,000 women, for free. And now, work on BMTC’s initiative to ensure the safety of women has picked up pace, with the agency spending Rs 32 lakh to train 500 women. However, none of the women have ended up working for the corporation, with BMTC having just one woman driver.

In addition, male drivers and conductors, those in roles that bring them in direct contact with passengers, have been given gender sensitisation training. The staff have also received special training on how to speak and behave with women passengers, and how to deal with women passengers in distress. A non-government organisation has been roped in to conduct the training. The project has been sanctioned Rs 30.17 lakh. “This training is vital for employees. Since last year, we have trained about 9,074 bus drivers and conductors. Our goal is to train 11,000 staff members in total,” said a senior BMTC official.

Though only 950 buses have been installed with CCTV cameras, another 1,000 buses are yet to receive them. Aimed to keep a check and improve womens’ safety, CCTV cameras will be a regular feature in all BMTC buses soon, assure officials.

“Tenders have been floated and the procurement is in progress. Vendors have come forward as well,” a BMTC spokesperson told The New Indian Express. The corporation has also proposed to bring in three CCTV cameras in a bus to monitor both commuters and the driver, from front and rear. A total of 38 bus stations are yet to get CCTV cameras.