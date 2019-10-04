Doctors perform rare surgery on 16-year-old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cardiac surgeons of Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre performed a rare rheumatic heart surgery, endoscopically, on a 16-year-old girl, Ruma Praveen. She hails from West Bengal.

The surgery required only a two-inch incision in the patient’s chest. The doctors used felt (a textile-like material) for repairing the valve instead of devices which usually cost up to a lakh.

This surgery was performed at a fraction of the original cost. The advantages of the procedure include faster recovery, lesser bleeding and shorter duration of hospital stay.

Addressing media persons, doctors explained that they would usually perform open heart surgery in such cases and that a majority of patients undergo valve replacement, in which the breast bone is cut open. However, valve replacement is expensive. However, they said, this procedure comes with its own set of risks such as bleeding inside the brain.

Dr Tameem Ahmed, consultant senior cardiovascular surgeon said, “This surgery would greatly benefit thousands of other patients belonging to the lower socio-economic stratum in Karnataka and many other countries. This technology and skill could be transferred to the western countries too, as Indian cardiac surgeons have greatly contributed to the field across the world,” he told The New Indian Express.