Dog bites boy, mom files plaint against owner

BENGALURU: A 12-year-old boy who was cycling in front of his house was attacked by his neighbour’s dog in Hulimavu on Tuesday afternoon. The victim’s mother has filed a complaint against her neighbour alleging negligence in leaving the dog on the road and causing danger to people’s lives.

The injured boy is Anil Kumar, who lives on the fourth floor of a residential building. According to the complaint filed by his mother, Mahadevi M, Anil went down to cycle at around 2 pm, while his family members were in the house. Around 2.30 pm, they heard Anil crying loudly and people shouting on the road. When they went down, they found that Anil had fallen down on the road and had injured his leg.

According to her, Muniraju, who stays in their opposite building, allowed the dog on the road with no one accompanying it. The dog then attacked her son. Passersby chased it away.

Anil was immediately rushed to the hospital. Doctors said that there was no risk to his life, but he cannot walk till he recovers. An investigating officer said they have taken up the case under IPC section 289 - negligent conduct with respect to animals. “We have questioned Muniraju and warned him against leaving the dog on the road,” he said.