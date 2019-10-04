Home Cities Bengaluru

Dog bites boy, mom files plaint against owner

A 12-year-old boy who was cycling in front of his house was attacked by his neighbour’s dog in Hulimavu on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 04th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 12-year-old boy who was cycling in front of his house was attacked by his neighbour’s dog in Hulimavu on Tuesday afternoon. The victim’s mother has filed a complaint against her neighbour alleging negligence in leaving the dog on the road and causing danger to people’s lives.

The injured boy is Anil Kumar, who lives on the fourth floor of a residential building. According to the complaint filed by his mother, Mahadevi M, Anil went down to cycle at around 2 pm, while his family members were in the house. Around 2.30 pm, they heard Anil crying loudly and people shouting on the road. When they went down, they found that Anil had fallen down on the road and had injured his leg. 
According to her, Muniraju, who stays in their opposite building, allowed the dog on the road with no one accompanying it. The dog then attacked her son. Passersby chased it away. 

Anil was immediately rushed to the hospital. Doctors said that there was no risk to his life, but he cannot walk till he recovers. An investigating officer said they have taken up the case under IPC section 289 - negligent conduct with respect to animals. “We have questioned Muniraju and warned him against leaving the dog on the road,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp