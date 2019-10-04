Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo enters house, robs home-alone woman

 It was a nightmare for a woman when two robbers barged into her house in broad daylight, assaulted her, tied her up and robbed her of her gold jewellery.

Published: 04th October 2019 06:39 AM

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a nightmare for a woman when two robbers barged into her house in broad daylight, assaulted her, tied her up and robbed her of her gold jewellery. The incident happened in Bagalagunte on Tuesday when the victim was alone at home.

According to a complaint filed by Sangeetha (28), two men came to her house and asked for drinking water around 10.30 am. 

When she went in to get water, they barged in and robbed her. 
Sangeetha is a beautician by profession. She lives in a multi-storeyed building with her mother and younger sister. 

When Sangeetha was getting ready for work, two men, between 25-30 years of age, knocked on her door and asked for water. At that time, her mother was at the hospital and her sister was on the third floor of the building. When she went to the kitchen to bring water, the duo entered her house. Before she could question them, the duo gagged her and one of them brandished a knife at her. 

She held on to the knife in defence and ended up getting deep cuts on her palms. However, the duo managed to overpower her eventually. 

After overpowering Sangeetha, the duo tied her hands and legs, and robbed her of her gold earrings, necklace and two rings. The duo also punched her resulting in injuries near her eyes and mouth. She also sustained injuries on her neck when the duo pulled off her gold chain. 

Sangeetha’s sister came down after some time and untied her. They then alerted the police control room. 
An investigating officer said, “According to Sangeetha, she was able to see only one miscreant properly. She said that he was dark and tall. They spoke to her in Kannada.” 

“We have taken up a case under IPC section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous injuries) and are making efforts to nab the duo, the officer added.

