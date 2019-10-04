In major bust, narcotics worth Rs 40 lakh seized at KIA

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first biggest seizure of the banned narcotic drug Ecstasy in Bengaluru by any agency in the recent past, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, has seized a huge courier consignment worth over Rs 40 lakh at Kempegowda International Airport.

According to sources, the consignment arrived from France to an addressee in the city. The courier contained around 3,000 Ecstasy tablets. “This drug is hugely popular among the youth and is clandestinely sold in rave parties at exorbitant prices. The price of one tablet can go up to Rs 3,000 or even more based on demand,” said an officer.

The DRI has approached the Interpol through the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for details of the sender and his address, said an official source. They are also verifying the addressee’s details.

Ecstasy, MDMA or meth is a psychoactive drug and is banned in India under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The drug is a psychoactive stimulant and a hallucinogen. “Ecstasy contains additives such as cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine and over-the-counter cough medicines. There are new and unknown additives to the narcotic drugs, which can have a life-long damaging effect on the users,” the officer added. The drug is banned across the world.