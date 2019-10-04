Home Cities Bengaluru

In major bust, narcotics worth Rs 40 lakh seized at KIA

Ecstasy, MDMA or meth is a psychoactive drug and is banned in India under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. 

Published: 04th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first biggest seizure of the banned narcotic drug Ecstasy in Bengaluru by any agency in the recent past, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, has seized a huge courier consignment worth over Rs 40 lakh at Kempegowda International Airport. 

According to sources, the consignment arrived from France to an addressee in the city. The courier contained around 3,000 Ecstasy tablets. “This drug is hugely popular among the youth and is clandestinely sold in rave parties at exorbitant prices. The price of one tablet can go up to Rs 3,000 or even more based on demand,” said an officer. 

The DRI has approached the Interpol through the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for details of the sender and his address, said an official source. They are also verifying the addressee’s details. 

Ecstasy, MDMA or meth is a psychoactive drug and is banned in India under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. 

The drug is a psychoactive stimulant and a hallucinogen. “Ecstasy contains additives such as cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine and over-the-counter cough medicines. There are new and unknown additives to the narcotic drugs, which can have a life-long damaging effect on the users,” the officer added. The drug is banned across the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport narcotic
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp