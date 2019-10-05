Blend of diverse acts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are interested in witnessing art that would take you on an emotional journey through the seven chakras and the evolution of human consciousness in one life-cycle, here’s your chance to do so.

The Chakras – Journey to Consciousness is a stage production which uses contemporary dance and fusion music as the main medium of expression. An artistic interpretation of the chakras, the piece is a result of an intensely introspective journey for all the artistes involved.

The choreography includes contemporary movement and vocabulary from various other dance traditions such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kalaripayattu, Ballet and hip hop. The soulful music has been created from the shared experiences of an immensely talented and internationally known team of musicians.

The concept has been conceived and written by artiste Raksha Sriram, as a response to an inner calling she had while on a spiritual journey. This is Raksha’s debut as a creative director for a performing arts production. As the creative director, Raksha has brought together a team of artistes to manifest her vision of creating a performance piece on the Chakras.

Each of the artistes have borrowed from their repertoire of experiences to arrive at an enriched soundscape that is as varied as their backgrounds and training. The team has been guided by the stage director and executive producer Divya Raghuram who brings her whole-hearted energy, single-minded commitment and years of arts management, theatre and stage experience to the project.

An amalgamation of various music styles, the compositions include compositions in Sanskrit, Kannada, Hindi, Farsi & Ukrainian. The Chakras - Journey to Consciousness will be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval on October 12, 7.30 PM