Home Cities Bengaluru

Child’s organs save 60-yr-old

Sadanand had lost both his kidneys to diabetes and had been waiting for three years for a suitable donor. 

Published: 05th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old child, who was declared brain dead after suffering from prolonged and irreversible seizures, gave a new lease of life to a 60-year-old man, who was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Sadanand had lost both his kidneys to diabetes and had been waiting for three years for a suitable donor. 
While Sadanand was undergoing dialysis, it was vital for him to undergo a kidney transplant and the four-year-old came as his saviour after the latter’s parents decided to donate the child’s organs. 

An en-bloc kidney transplant (EBKT) was carried out on Sadanand. EBKT is a procedure where both the kidneys are transplanted from the donor to the recipient — a common technique used in pediatric-adult kidney transplant cases.

“The difference in the size of the donor organs and the recipient body makes the surgery a challenge as the blood supply to the kidneys could shut off. In order to avoid blood clotting, we continuously gave blood thinners to the patient. Also, transplanting only one kidney would not have been sufficient for the receiving patient, who is an adult.

Therefore, we had to transplant both kidneys,” said Dr Govardhan Reddy, Lead Consultant- Urology and Uro-Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital.
It was also revealed that only about four such cases have been conducted in India so far and less than 10 in the world.

“I am grateful to the child’s family for their decision ...  My visits to the hospital have reduced because I am no longer on dialysis...,” Sadanand said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp