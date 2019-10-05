Date horror: Man held for robbing manager’s home 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chennammanakere Achchukattu police have arrested a 29-year-old for robbing people after going on a date with them. In March this year, he robbed the house of a manager of a garment store in Rajajinagar.

The accused is Sandeep Jadav, a native of Kalaburagi, and works at an electronic showroom in Hyderabad. A senior police officer said that the victim Niranjan (name changed) wrote in his complaint that he had been searching for a partner on the ‘Romeo’ app for the past two years, and had come in contact with Jadav, who had wanted to meet him. Niranjan had stopped talking to Jadav for a few months, and in March, Jadav reached out again on WhatsApp, informing Niranjan that he was coming to Bengaluru. Niranjan asked Jadav to come to his house in Rajajinagar.

Jadav called his friend from Niranjan’s house, and asked him to come over. Niranjan, who heard Jadav’s conversation with his friend, asked him to leave. Jadav then threatened Niranjan, while the friend, who had reached by then, stole gold and other valuables from another room. The duo then left. Niranjan, on finding that he had been robbed, filed a case with the police. Jadav was subsequently nabbed and the valuables was recovered. Jadav’s friend, Madhu, is absconding. “We are yet to verify if the duo was involved in similar crimes anywhere else,” police said.