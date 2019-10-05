Home Cities Bengaluru

Date horror: Man held for robbing manager’s home 

The accused is Sandeep Jadav, a native of Kalaburagi, and works at an electronic showroom in Hyderabad.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chennammanakere Achchukattu police have arrested a 29-year-old for robbing people after going on a date with them. In March this year, he robbed the house of a manager of a garment store in Rajajinagar. 

The accused is Sandeep Jadav, a native of Kalaburagi, and works at an electronic showroom in Hyderabad. A senior police officer said that the victim Niranjan (name changed) wrote in his complaint that he had been searching for a partner on the ‘Romeo’ app for the past two years, and had come in contact with Jadav, who had wanted to meet him. Niranjan had stopped talking to Jadav for a few months, and in March, Jadav reached out again on WhatsApp, informing Niranjan that he was coming to Bengaluru. Niranjan asked Jadav to come to his house in Rajajinagar. 

Jadav called his friend from Niranjan’s house, and asked him to come over. Niranjan, who heard Jadav’s conversation with his friend, asked him to leave. Jadav then threatened Niranjan, while the friend, who had reached by then, stole gold and other valuables from another room. The duo then left. Niranjan, on finding that he had been robbed, filed a case with the police. Jadav was subsequently nabbed and the valuables was recovered. Jadav’s friend, Madhu, is absconding. “We are yet to verify if the duo was involved in similar crimes anywhere else,” police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp