Drunch it

On Bengalureans’ weekend menu: Fresh beer, a lavish food spread and a view to die for

Published: 05th October 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Weekend Sunday brunches at the coolest brewpubs are turning out to be quite popular with diners in namma Bengaluru. Fresh beer, a lavish spread of food and some music mixed with a lazy Sunday atmosphere makes for a perfect day to unwind over a lazy afternoon with friends and family.

URU Brewpark in JP Nagar offers a sumptuous brunch (`999+ upwards) with an extensive spread of soups, salads, bread, live counters, mains and desserts. Spread across four acres, URU takes the food and beverage experience to a multi-zone level with a café, bistro, brewery and a gin garden, all set in a park. You could spend hours in this space under a charming Ficus tree or wander in the garden with a beer in hand or leisurely nibble on the brunch offerings. While you are at it, don’t miss the German Spaetzle Station dishing out Eggplant and Chicken Spaetzle.

Ever since it opened its door, The Reservoire in Koramangala has been winning awards hands down as the best cocktail bar in the city. This rooftop bar serves more than 200 cocktails staking a claim to be the largest cocktail bar in the region. There are Summer Cocktails, Boot Drinks, Smoky Drinks, Beer Cocktails, Champagne Cocktails, Sangria Cocktails, Home Classics, Beer on Tap, Martinis and Margaritas. Phew! Their Sunday brunch (`1049+ upwards) is another hit with live counters, main course buffet, regional dishes, desserts and a lot more.

Spread across a staggering 34,000 sq. ft., the newly opened Brahma Brews in JP Nagar is making waves with its beautiful ambience and chilled craft beers. Open-air spaces, cosy nooks, exposed brick lined pillars, wall art and clay-tiled roofs complement the food and drinks in this expansive setting. Their Sunday brunch (`799+ upwards) menu is a lavish treat with wood-fired pizzas, global food, live stations and plenty more to choose from, all washed down with a glass of a crisp Kolsch or the fruity 
Weizenbock beer.

Touted as Asia’s biggest brewpub, Byg Brewski Brewing Company in Hennur is spread across 65,000 sq ft of space complete with a Nordic setting and a kitchen which can cater to a few thousand guests in a day. Their themed Sundrunch (`849+ upwards) is hugely popular with diners, with these few weeks showcasing an Indian street vibe with live food counters, kulfi booth, cotton candy, cocktails and fresh brews along with a flea market.

If you sense some sort of anti-gravity at Levitate Brewery & Kitchen in JP Nagar, then don’t blame it on the booze. The quirky decor at this gastropub includes levitating barrels and chairs, seemingly providing a sense of suspended animation. Watch out for their soon-to-be-launched Sunday brunch (`899+ upwards), replete with Indian and Western breakfast fare, pizzas, mains, desserts and a kid-friendly menu too.
Brunch timings at most places are between noon until 3.30-4 pm and table reservations are highly recommended since most places tend to fill up with Sunday diners.

