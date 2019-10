By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From dazzling illuminations to impressive flower shows, this year again, the Mysuru Dasara is the much sought-after location.

The festivities are attracting lakhs of visitors from world over, who are soaking in the spirit of the season and capturing them as keep sakes.

And for those who cannot visit Mysuru, CE trots around and brings you some selfie moments by visitors at the illuminated palace, flower show and in front of vintage cars.