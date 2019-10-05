Going glocal: Blurring the lines of fashion

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come September, and the markets in India come alive with the shimmer of local festivals. Shoppers throng the stores, looking for that elusive saree, sharara, lehenga or kurti that they can show-off – be it for a house-party for Diwali or a day of revelry at the pooja pandal. This is the time to go ethnic; hence silks, drapes and luxurious embroidery rule the roost. The fashionista in you, however, screams out loud that you need to be trendy, an image of ‘what’s hot’ in glam-fashion.

Fret not, there is a middle path! Going ‘glocal’ is fashion styling that captures it all. Glocal fashion urges you to experiment and be bold in giving innovative twists to what the trend books suggest; a clever and sublime mix of the traditional and the trendy. It is about Gen-Z’s call to be a to be a global citizen and still showcase their local fashion.

The versatile saree, a classic ethnic ensemble, is draped luxuriously to imitate the lazy pleats and cascades that are ruling the ramp for the slow-fashion era. Teaming it up with a fitted sporty tube top adds the zing to a classic ensemble, and a strategic mix of earthy earrings and a bejewelled watch keeps the local flavour intact.

Power dressing gets a new face when sleek, fitted blazers pair up with a hand-knitted top and floral, flowy lehengas. The look reflects an amalgamation of the current focus on hand-made and hand-done garments, the easy flow of the traditional Indian skirt, blending it in with a crisp all-weather formal blazer.

Glocal fashion is not merely just a mix and match of Indian and Western elements. It is a well-thought-out, strategic mix of global trends with truly traditional gear, making the wearer feel at-home with both what the fashion seasons dictate, and what the local bazaars offer. It is universal, ubiquitous, and very very, you! Go for it!

The authors are faculty, Department of Knitwear Design at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru.