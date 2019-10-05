Home Cities Bengaluru

Going glocal: Blurring the lines of fashion

Come September, and the markets in India come alive with the shimmer of local festivals.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Nithya Venkataraman & Shelly Jain Bandari
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come September, and the markets in India come alive with the shimmer of local festivals. Shoppers throng the stores, looking for that elusive saree, sharara, lehenga or kurti that they can show-off – be it for a house-party for Diwali or a day of revelry at the pooja pandal. This is the time to go ethnic; hence silks, drapes and luxurious embroidery rule the roost. The fashionista in you, however, screams out loud that you need to be trendy, an image of ‘what’s hot’ in glam-fashion.

Fret not, there is a middle path!  Going ‘glocal’ is fashion styling that captures it all. Glocal fashion urges you to experiment and be bold in giving innovative twists to what the trend books suggest; a clever and sublime mix of the traditional and the trendy. It is about Gen-Z’s call to be a to be a global citizen and still showcase their local fashion.

The versatile saree, a classic ethnic ensemble, is draped luxuriously to imitate the lazy pleats and cascades that are ruling the ramp for the slow-fashion era. Teaming it up with a fitted sporty tube top adds the zing to a classic ensemble, and a strategic mix of earthy earrings and a bejewelled watch keeps the local flavour intact.

Power dressing gets a new face when sleek, fitted blazers pair up with a hand-knitted top and floral, flowy lehengas. The look reflects an amalgamation of the current focus on hand-made and hand-done garments, the easy flow of the traditional Indian skirt, blending it in with a crisp all-weather formal blazer. 
Glocal fashion is not merely just a mix and match of Indian and Western elements.  It is a well-thought-out, strategic mix of global trends with truly traditional gear, making the wearer feel at-home with both what the fashion seasons dictate, and what the local bazaars offer. It is universal, ubiquitous, and very very, you! Go for it!

The authors are faculty, Department of Knitwear Design at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp