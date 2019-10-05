Home Cities Bengaluru

Good samaritan assaulted over making way for ambulance

 A 35-year-old man, who wanted to make way for an ambulance that was stuck in traffic in Somasundarapalya, was assaulted by another motorist.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man, who wanted to make way for an ambulance that was stuck in traffic in Somasundarapalya, was assaulted by another motorist. The victim was driving, and on seeing the ambulance stuck, he asked another motorist to move his vehicle out of the way. The driver and his friend assaulted the victim, a contractor, with a hookah, before escaping.

The injured, V Reddy, is a resident of HSR Layout, and works as a civil contractor. Reddy was going home on October 1, and was stuck in traffic at Somasundaraalya Circle, at 7.30 pm. 

Reddy wanted to make way for the ambulance, but when he was trying to move his vehicle, a Maruthi Swift blocking the way. Reddy said, “I asked the driver to move his car to one side, so that I could move mine. The driver got down and hit me multiple times with a hookah.” 

He sustained injuries to his face. “I got down from my car and started running away from the duo. Another person got down from the car and started assaulting me. The duo abused me and questioned how I could make them move,” Reddy said.    

Other motorists who saw the incident rushed to stop the fight, but the duo, identified as Pradeep and Devaraj, threatened the public too, asking them not to intervene. 

Meanwhile, Reddy called a few friends, and so did the miscreants. A friend of the duo, who introduced himself as Arjun alias Arun, pretended to resolve the issue, and helped them escape. Police reached the spot and asked Reddy to file a complaint. Arjun told police that the duo are known to him, so he helped them. 

Reddy filed a complaint against the assaulters and Arjun. An officer from Bandepalya police station said, “We have details of the assaulters. Once Reddy recovers, we will take action.” Reddy has been discharged from the hospital now. He said the duo were smoking marijuana in the car. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp