Good samaritan assaulted over making way for ambulance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man, who wanted to make way for an ambulance that was stuck in traffic in Somasundarapalya, was assaulted by another motorist. The victim was driving, and on seeing the ambulance stuck, he asked another motorist to move his vehicle out of the way. The driver and his friend assaulted the victim, a contractor, with a hookah, before escaping.

The injured, V Reddy, is a resident of HSR Layout, and works as a civil contractor. Reddy was going home on October 1, and was stuck in traffic at Somasundaraalya Circle, at 7.30 pm.

Reddy wanted to make way for the ambulance, but when he was trying to move his vehicle, a Maruthi Swift blocking the way. Reddy said, “I asked the driver to move his car to one side, so that I could move mine. The driver got down and hit me multiple times with a hookah.”

He sustained injuries to his face. “I got down from my car and started running away from the duo. Another person got down from the car and started assaulting me. The duo abused me and questioned how I could make them move,” Reddy said.

Other motorists who saw the incident rushed to stop the fight, but the duo, identified as Pradeep and Devaraj, threatened the public too, asking them not to intervene.

Meanwhile, Reddy called a few friends, and so did the miscreants. A friend of the duo, who introduced himself as Arjun alias Arun, pretended to resolve the issue, and helped them escape. Police reached the spot and asked Reddy to file a complaint. Arjun told police that the duo are known to him, so he helped them.

Reddy filed a complaint against the assaulters and Arjun. An officer from Bandepalya police station said, “We have details of the assaulters. Once Reddy recovers, we will take action.” Reddy has been discharged from the hospital now. He said the duo were smoking marijuana in the car.