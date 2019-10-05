‘High time citizens start following rules’

Pramila Aiyappa By

Express News Service

Once a really clean city, Bengaluru is now turning into a garbage city. The garbage issue has been one of the most chronic one in the city. The main reason for this is its unorganised waste management system and the lack of awareness among civilians. With the city’s population skyrocketing, the amount of garbage generated is also increasing. There has to be a better waste management in the city. Even if people segregate trash, it generally gets mixed during collection. That needs to stop, otherwise the whole point of segregation is gone.

However, blaming the government for everything that goes wrong is also not fair. The garbage that you find on the roadside is usually tossed by people like you and me. People need to be aware of their actions because these are well-educated people. As citizens, we should also raise our voices when we find something not right rather than turning a blind eye towards it. Whenever I find people spitting on the road or dropping a food wrapper mindlessly, I make sure to warn them about it.

Another issue that stares us in our faces is the traffic. Bengaluru has got one of the worst traffic problems in the country. Lane discipline is so important while riding, but you will always find people taking over from both sides. It’s not just dangerous for other road users, but also for the rider and driver.

It’s high time that people start following traffic rules. According to the law, both rider and pillion have to wear helmets, but you will find many riders not following the rule. Recently there was a surge in traffic fines and people were starting to be careful. But now with the fines having been relaxed, we are back to square one.

I really hope in the next few years these issues are resolved. The city was always known to be clean and traffic-free, and it deserves to get its glory back.

SOLUTION: The laws are made for the betterment of the city. People should also respect it and follow it too. They should be aware of their actions whether it’s garbage or any other problem. Citizens should educate themselves and spread awareness among the people around them. Just to start with some basics, we women can lead right from our homes to tackle the garbage issue. There are lots of ways to compost the wet wastes at home, which can reduce garbage to a certain extent.