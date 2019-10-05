Home Cities Bengaluru

‘High time citizens start following rules’

Once a really clean city, Bengaluru is now turning into a garbage city. The garbage issue has been one of the most chronic one in the city.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Pramila Aiyappa
Express News Service

Once a really clean city, Bengaluru is now turning into a garbage city. The garbage issue has been one of the most chronic one in the city. The main reason for this is its unorganised waste management system and the lack of awareness among civilians. With the city’s population skyrocketing, the amount of garbage generated is also increasing. There has to be a better waste management in the city. Even if people segregate trash, it generally gets mixed during collection. That needs to stop, otherwise the whole point of segregation is gone. 

However, blaming the government for everything that goes wrong is also not fair. The garbage that you find on the roadside is usually tossed by people like you and me. People need to be aware of their actions because these are well-educated people. As citizens, we should also raise our voices when we find something not right rather than turning a blind eye towards it. Whenever I find people spitting on the road or dropping a food wrapper mindlessly, I make sure to warn them about it.   

Another issue that stares us in our faces is the traffic. Bengaluru has got one of the worst traffic problems in the country. Lane discipline is so important while riding, but you will always find people taking over from both sides. It’s not just dangerous for other road users, but also for the rider and driver.
It’s high time that people start following traffic rules. According to the law, both rider and pillion have to wear helmets, but you will find many riders not following the rule. Recently there was a surge in traffic fines and people were starting to be careful. But now with the fines having been relaxed, we are back to square one.

I really hope in the next few years these issues are resolved. The city was always known to be clean and traffic-free, and it deserves to get its glory back.

SOLUTION: The laws are made for the betterment of the city. People should also respect it and follow it too. They should be aware of their actions whether it’s garbage or any other problem. Citizens should educate themselves and spread awareness among the people around them. Just to start with some basics, we women can lead right from our homes to tackle the garbage issue. There are lots of ways to compost the wet wastes at home, which can reduce garbage to a certain extent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp