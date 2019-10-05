Home Cities Bengaluru

How dare you!

I have watched the teenage activist Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech on climate change to the U.N. multiple times.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Early Dark founders Abhay Kewadkar and Rishad Minocher with Rachna Suri

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

Good morning, Bangalore!

I have watched the teenage activist Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech on climate change to the U.N. multiple times. Her blistering attack on the ‘sit on your butts’ world leaders’ inaction on climate change and the destruction of the world’s eco-systems made my hair stand on end. As her voice quavered with indignation and anger, the world listened. I, for once, was deeply saddened, that like a lot of people, I too didn’t do enough. Her calling out of the perpetrators of world destruction in the right forum made all my feeble protests seem so ineffectual. The time for placards and protests are over… 
The time for action is ripe.

But (a wise person once told me that using a ‘but’ in a sentence is like a drop of pee in a bowl of soup. It makes the whole sentence ineffectual), the hoopla that followed her address was sometimes thought-provoking and sometimes downright funny and hypocritical! Celebrities worldwide jumped on the band-wagon. Many indignant tweets flew back and forth and the air-heads didn’t miss an opportunity to garner some publicity for themselves. Of course no-one mentioned the fact that they would give up their gas guzzling cars or private jets that contribute to the world’s carbon footprint. Not to be left behind, our sycophantic political parties started making videos showing how India was re-planting forests and trying to do away with toxic emissions under the leadership of their beloved leaders. I found it so ludicrous that it was almost funny!

But in a perverse sort of way, I enjoyed how well she used the phrase ‘how dare you.’ The usage was so emphatic that it shook the listener to the core. I wondered how many of us use that phase as succinctly as Greta did. It has been replaced by ‘Indlish,’so a simple ‘what ya?’ or ‘guts you have’ will suffice. Just to amuse myself I started making a mental note on how I could use ‘the phase’ (it has now become viral) in mock consternation or as an exclamation in my sentences. Unbelievably it was Kareena Kapoor’s rendition of ‘Poo’ in a Bollywood blockbuster where she looks at herself in the mirror and says; ‘’how dare you look so gorgeous!’’ while looking at herself in the mirror, that challenged me. Talk about sliding from the sublime to the ludicrous!

It started when we were invited to ‘the hostess with the mostest’ Priya Mascarenhas’s annual luncheon at The Taj Vivanta. Priya epitomises everything that Bangalore once stood for. Coming from a long and illustrious lineage, Priya and her family live in a 150-year-old heritage bungalow brimming with antiques and artifacts lovingly accumulated during her extensive travels all over the world. Her home abounds with grace and her pride and joy is her stunning garden which wins awards every year. Her luncheon was a testament to the respect and popularity that she enjoys in our city.

Like her, everything was impeccable! The flowers were especially brought in from her coffee estate and every dish, drink and dessert was handpicked by her keeping the tastes of her guests in mind. A wonderful warm and hospitable afternoon overflowing with elegant guests and so quintessentially Bangalore… All I say is; how dare you Priya! How dare you get everything so perfect, never losing your grace, sophistication, wit and charm through the years?

My friends Abhay Kewadkar and Rishad Minocher have launched a new label of wines called Early Dark in association with a French brand. They threw an elegant soiree at The Conrad to launch their exclusive wine bar. The interesting point of conversation was a machine that dispensed wine by the glass, definitely a first for Bangalore. The evening was intimate with discerning wine connoisseurs tasting the bouquet of wines paired with excellent hors d’oeuvres. Again… how dare you, how dare you never fail to disappoint me Bangalore!
Till next week, Adieu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp