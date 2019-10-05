Man sends bomb threat to Karnataka HC under father-in-law’s name

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha police have arrested a man who had allegedly sent a letter to the Registrar of Karnataka High Court, claiming he is from International Khalistaan Support Group’, and that he would bomb the HC.

Investigations revealed that the accused had posted the letter in his father-in-law’s name, as they were in a fight. The accused wanted to teach his father-in-law a lesson.

The accused is Rajendra Singh (36), a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who works with a private company. Police said that the Registrar had received the letter on September 17, and an FIR was subsequently registered. The letter was purportedly sent by Hardarshan Singh Nagpal, a resident of Moti Nagar in Delhi. A team of policemen went there and questioned him.

“Hardarshan said he had not sent the letter, but suspected that his son-in-law might be involved, as they both had filed complains against each other. Rajendra had married Hardarshan’s daughter. There were some differences between the couple, and the wife had returned to her parents’ home within a month of marriage. Both families had filed police complaints against each other,” an officer said.

Rajendra decided to get revenge, and sent letters to High Courts in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata in Hardarshan’s name. “He wrote in the letter that he was from ‘International Khalistaan Support Group’, and would carry out bomb blasts with his son. Before we tracked and arrested Rajendra, we received information that Chennai police had already arrested him. We took a warrant from the court concerned and took him into custody from Chennai police. When interrogated, he confessed,” police said.