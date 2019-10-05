Mysuru Dasara celebration is nothing like what I have seen before: PV Sindhu

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ace badminton shuttler PV Sindhu was in Mysuru recently to take part in the Dasara celebration. The Karnataka state government had invited her to inaugurate the Dasara sports meet and the Yuva Dasara. “I must thank the state government and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for inviting me to be part of the Mysuru Dasara celebration. It is nothing like what I have seen before,” she said.

Sindhu recently created history by becoming the first Indian to win the world badminton championship. When asked about her mantra for success, she credited hard work and determination. “I always wanted to

win. Now that there is an element of success, I would like to enjoy it. Nothing like winning the final,” she said.

One would think the accolades bring added pressure but Sindhu has learned early that she ‘cannot and should not’ get burdened by this. “I get on the court and want to give the game my best,” she said.

Currently, the Hyderabad-born shuttler has her eyes set on winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Shedding more light on her prep, she said, “There are so many tournaments I have to still play before the Olympics, which are a part of the Olympic qualification. So it’s one step at a time.” Sindhu visited the city with her parents and gave them full credit for the sacrifices they made. “They have worked tirelessly to provide me with the best,” she said, adding that she has always felt that in order to achieve something, she would have to give up some things too. “I never really treated them as a sacrifice but yes they are a part of the journey to achieve,” she said. Interestingly, she also enjoys volleyball, since her parents played the sport on a national-level.

When not practising, the badminton players enjoys spending time with her family or watching some movies. With more than 2.8 million followers on Twitter and 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Sindhu is also very active on social media and likes to use her time off to connect with her fans. She said,

“I cannot thank them enough for all the support. Social media helps me put out content that fans would like to know about me.” Her message to the up and coming badminton players? “I am very excited to see the next set of players on the world stage. I wish them the very best,” she said.