Residents plan to shift homes to escape stench 

Published: 05th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The KCDC plant in HSR Layout

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several residents of HSR Layout Sector 2 and adjoining areas are mulling to move out of the locality owing to the “never-ending foul smell” emanating from the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) plant for the past seven years.  

This, the residents of Kundlu, HSR layout, Hosapalya, Somasundrapalya and Parangipalya say, is after repeated pleas to authorities concerned, and campaigns since 2013 went in vain. Many residents have now decided to move out of the locality and search for houses elsewhere.  

The plant was set up in 1974, but was closed in 2008 following complaints from a few residents. However, the plant was reopened in 2012. The residents had even filed a PIL in the Karnataka High Court.
“We have decided to move out as it is getting really difficult to stay here. Doors and windows have to be shut always. Authorities don’t care about us. I am looking for houses in other localities .... I will shift at the earliest,” said Suma, a resident of HSR Layout Sector 2.

“My child is suffering from allergic bronchitis. So, doctor has adviced us to shift from here,” rued another resident. 

Manu, member of HSR Layout RWA said, “We have seen many of them already leaving their houses because of the bad odour.” Manu also said that the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from the plant was being dumped on the Somasundrapalya Lake polluting it too. 

“Such plants have to be set up 2 km away from residential areas. But here it is in the midst of 50,000 residents ... it is choking people. There are many complaints, but no one seems to care,” he said. 
Manu also alleged that elected representatives had promised of taking steps to close the plant in the past, but nothing has been done so far. 

However, BBMP Special Commissioner Solid Waste Management (SWM), Randeep D said, “The plant is taking in only 100 metric tonne of waste per day even though capacity is 350 metric tonne. Odour control by spraying lemon grass liquid is also being done continuously.”

