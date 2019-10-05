Style the humble white tee three ways

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Abhimanika Yadav
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Styling is definitely not an easy job but you must know what you are comfortable with. Your old clothes can be elevated with right type of accessories. By juxtaposing your accessories with your outfit can give a stylish look that’ll turn heads in the room. Let me show you how to style your plain white tee in three ways.

Money can’t buy you style. Yes, that’s right. Anybody with a credit card thinks they can look fashionable. Beyond that belief, some women have a genuine style who had gone from no-style to stepping out and slipping into high fashion outfits. I always followed others and thought I needed great money to look stylish. Thanks to my experiences with the glamour world (modelling and beauty pageants), I’ve learned to think and tell myself “I understand fashion now” 

Seek out for things that you genuinely like and things that look great on you. It is as simple as that. The trick is, using the pieces that you already have in your wardrobe and know that you will wear it multiple times, as opposed to loading on every little trend. Abhimanika Yadav is a former  Mrs Universe, a fashionista and a fitness expert in Hyderabad.

Look 1 
Pair up your plain white tee with a blue high waist denim shorts. Pull your tee up ( as in like a crop top ) and tie a knot in the centre. Add an accessory. Here I added a gold long chain that gave a peppy look.

Look 2
The second look is an addition of a Solid fringe suede jacket to the tee and shorts. The fringe jacket will add the much needed oomph to the simple white tshirt. Match your footwear to the look and you’re good to go.

Look 3 
The third look is, replacing your denim short with a Black Culotte. Complete all the look by wearing black boots or any gladiator sandals of your choice (black footwear can never go wrong). Little makeup and the right hair-do will up your fashion game.

