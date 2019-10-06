‘All those party to illegal phone tapping are responsible’

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, the state government and the top police brass were faced with a huge embarrassment - an unprecedented search by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the police headquarters in the alleged illegal phone tapping scandal. Phones of several politicians, bureaucrats, seers, journalists and others were wired in for unknown reasons. The investigation has resulted in several police officers being summoned by the CBI for questioning, including senior IPS officer and ADGP, State Reserve Police, Alok Kumar.

Former Director General and Inspector General of Police and Vigilance Commissioner R Srikumar, who had played a key role in the investigation of the phone tapping case of late politician Chandrashekhar (just before he became the prime minister) in 1990 as the then Deputy Inspector General of Police, Special Investigation Team, CBI, spoke to The New Sunday Express about the importance of phone tapping in intelligence gathering, prevention and investigation of crime in Karnataka.

There are allegations that phones of several influential people were allegedly illegally compromised by the city police. How easy is it to tap phones?

Phone tapping is a time tested ‘tool’ used by the law enforcement agencies for gathering intelligence, investigation and prevention of crime. It has also been used for political reasons across the world. The controversy surrounding US President Donald Trump’s election is a glaring example.

In the late 80s and early 90s, there was only a landline phone, which under official permission was tapped by drawing a parallel line to the main connection or from the main distribution switch frame. Today, we have smart phones, multiple mobile phone service providers and an advanced technology, which has made investigation tools like phone tapping sophisticated. The problem, however, is not with the technology but with those who misuse it.

Where and with whom does the buck stop in the ongoing saga of alleged illegal phone tapping in Karnataka?

The responsibility lies with everyone, who is party to the illegal act. The police officers, who had mounted illegal surveillance to please their political bosses or for personal reasons, are as culpable as the high power or review committee, which is headed by the Chief Secretary and comprises of Home and Law Secretaries. The authorisation for phone tapping is, however, given by the Home Secretary and he should be accountable. The review committee oversees whether the authorisation for tapping has been implemented. All calls that are legally tapped into are the state’s property. The tapped calls should be destroyed after the purpose for which the phone was wired in is over. Destruction of records of tapped phones also needs to be brought on record before the review committee.

Does the buck then stop with the Home Secretary or the review committee?

If records prove that justification for phone tapping and its subsequent use was unauthorised then the accountability should be fixed on those who are responsible for procedural lapses. There are also instances in which some private players have indulged in phone tapping with gadgets freely available in the market.

Where does the head of the state come into the picture?

The law states that in the context of the state it is the Home Secretary who authorises tapping of phones. Whether he consults any other person including those in political authority is his discretion. In my opinion political authorities should keep themselves out of this.

Is unauthorised tapping of phones a cognisable offence?

It is a cognisable offence punishable with three years of imprisonment.