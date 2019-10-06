BBMP books 1,959 cases in just 1 month

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP has been taking strong action against litterers, people using plastic and also those who don’t segregate waste. In September, BBMP booked 1,959 cases and collected Rs 14 lakh as fine.

September onwards, 198 marshals were deployed, with one marshal in every ward accompanied by a junior health inspector. A total of 1,129 cases were booked under Solid Waste Management and Rs 6.24 lakh was collected as fine. 774 plastic ban violation cases were booked and Rs 7.75 lakh fine was gathered.

Only 187 marshals have been deployed even as the total number decided was 237. The Marshals work from 5.30 am to 6 pm and are even on night duty in some places. They are supposed to get three vehicles for night rounds but as of now there is only one.

A junior health inspector from Doddanekundi ward said, “Most people dump garbage on roads at night. This is why we keep a vigilance at night. While levying a fine, we also educate them not to do it again,” said the JHI from Doddanekundi. A BBMP official said the marshals have actually reduced the number of black spots.