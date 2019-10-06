Home Cities Bengaluru

CBI likely to make arrests in illegal phone-tapping case 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly inching towards making arrests in the illegal phone tapping case, highly placed sources told The New Indian Express. 

Published: 06th October 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly inching towards making arrests in the illegal phone tapping case, highly placed sources told The New Indian Express. 

“The agency has questioned some officers in the illegal phone tapping case and is reportedly not satisfied with their answers. There are contradictions in their statements. Also, the agency is looking for some crucial digital evidence in the case.

These have not been found as yet. The pen drive in which the controversial audio file containing the conversation between Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged power broker Faraz Ahmed, two new mobile phones and SIM cards reportedly don’t find mention in the documents submitted to the review committee for approval of tapping some phones and are yet to be traced,” the source said. 

The CBI had last week searched the office and residence of former police commissioner and Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar in the case and had quizzed him for two days.

The CBI had subsequently summoned the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB) Ramchandrappa and questioned him about the two ‘alien’ phones.The premier investigating agency had earlier questioned CCB police inspectors Maltesh and Mirza, who are posted in the technical wing. They had reportedly told the CBI that a former police commissioner had asked them to download the audio file in a pen drive and hand it over to him. The CBI may next question the Home Secretary, who authorises requests for phone tapping in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
phone-tapping CBI
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp