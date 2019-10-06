CBI likely to make arrests in illegal phone-tapping case 

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly inching towards making arrests in the illegal phone tapping case, highly placed sources told The New Indian Express.



“The agency has questioned some officers in the illegal phone tapping case and is reportedly not satisfied with their answers. There are contradictions in their statements. Also, the agency is looking for some crucial digital evidence in the case.

These have not been found as yet. The pen drive in which the controversial audio file containing the conversation between Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged power broker Faraz Ahmed, two new mobile phones and SIM cards reportedly don’t find mention in the documents submitted to the review committee for approval of tapping some phones and are yet to be traced,” the source said.



The CBI had last week searched the office and residence of former police commissioner and Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar in the case and had quizzed him for two days.

The CBI had subsequently summoned the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB) Ramchandrappa and questioned him about the two ‘alien’ phones.The premier investigating agency had earlier questioned CCB police inspectors Maltesh and Mirza, who are posted in the technical wing. They had reportedly told the CBI that a former police commissioner had asked them to download the audio file in a pen drive and hand it over to him. The CBI may next question the Home Secretary, who authorises requests for phone tapping in the state.