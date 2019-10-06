Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo takes on man for moral policing

A video has gone viral on Facebook showing a man in his mid-30s allegedly commenting on the clothes of a 28-year-old woman at HSR Layout.

Published: 06th October 2019

Video grab of the vigilante

By Preeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A video has gone viral on Facebook showing a man in his mid-30s allegedly commenting on the clothes of a 28-year-old woman at HSR Layout. The incident occurred around 9pm on Thursday when the woman, an IT professional, was travelling on a scooter with her friend.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told TNSE, “We were travelling in a scooter when he asked me from his bike ‘don’t you have clothes at home’. We immediately asked him to stop his bike and shot a video. But due to traffic, commuters asked him to move his bike and he fled. I was going to file a complaint but most people have this mentality. It is a pre-defined culture, so we just want to create some awareness. This is the first time I have had such an experience in Bengaluru. The man was convinced that we were violating his culture.”

In the video, the man says, “Please wear proper dress of India. Please cooperate with the Indian rules and regulations.” Outraged by it, the woman and her friend got down from their bike and said, “I know the Constitution. Do you know the Constitution? We have the freedom to wear whatever we want.”  The video had at least 3,000 views on Facebook.

