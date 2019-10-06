Home Cities Bengaluru

INTERVIEW | Engineers accountable if potholes not fixed: New BBMP Mayor Goutham Kumar

M Goutham Kumar, the new Mayor, means business.

Published: 06th October 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: M Goutham Kumar, the new Mayor, means business. Aware of the twin menaces of the city, the potholes and garbage, he told The New Sunday Express in an interview that engineers would be asked to pack up if potholes were not fixed. He set a 100-day time frame for officials to find solutions for the garbage problem. 

Excerpts.

How do you plan to handle the garbage problem in the city?

As Mayor, I want to find a permanent solution and not just look for a temporary fix. Along with some BBMP officials, I visited the Bagalur, Mittiganahalli and Bellahalli quarries where work is on.

Dumping in the quarries is not the solution. We are looking at setting up bio-methanation plants ward-wise or waste-to-power energy plants.

Discussions are being held with officials and a team will be sent to Delhi to study the best practices. We have set 100 days to find a permanent nature-friendly solution, with our own sources. 

Justice Subhash Adi, chairman of the NGT-constituted SWM committee, had suggested decentralisation of waste management at the ward level. Are you implementing his suggestion? 

In today’s circumstances, we are looking at what is best. In future, we will look at how dumping yards should be dealt with and gradually closed. Decentralisation is the best solution at this time. We will take his suggestion seriously. 

What about potholes? 

I have been noting how bad the roads are wherever I go. I have told the BBMP Commissioner to take up the issue immediately. The chief engineers are equipped to handle the potholes and they will have to act immediately. The deadline is for engineers to follow. And if they don’t, they can start to pack up as no leniency will be shown to erring officials. 

Soon after you took charge, you were criticised for being a non-Kannadiga. What do you have to say?

I was born and brought up in Ballari district. My first language is Kannada. This soil is my motherland. I will not do anything which will hurt Kannada and Kannadigas. I am as much a Bengalurean and Kannadiga as anybody else. I have been working in my ward for nine years, local Kannadigas have elected me. I have been elected two times from Jogupalya, ward number 89. 

What are your top 5 priorities? 

My first priority is garbage, where I am trying to streamline things in the next 100 days. The second is to ensure that there is no flooding. And this needs cleaning up of stormwater drains. 

The town planning department is working on a policy to ensure that developers build eco-friendly homes in Bengaluru. The other one is to improve BBMP’s financial condition and bring in stability. This is important without which nothing moves.Potholes are important, but chief engineers can handle it. 

What is your take on the extension of the term of the Mayor to five years? 

The one-year term is too small. A mayor plans something. But by the time it could be implemented, his/her term is over. There should be direct mayoral elections and the term should be for five years so that there will be the maximum time to achieve the goals. 

Coordination with other agencies is a major challenge for BBMP.

We as a corporation have some limits and other departments have their own limits. So to solve the coordination issue, a direct mayoral election is the only solution.

Implementation of the 73rd and 74th amendment of the Constitution will help in this case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Goutham Kumar BBMP
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp