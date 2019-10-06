Revenue dept owes BBMP Rs 400 crore dues

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP is leaving no stone unturned to get as much revenue as possible for the cash-starved corporation. The tax, finances and IT sections are scanning through all the files to ensure that BBMP gets revenue. One such finding was to recover its funds from the revenue department.



The BBMP Commissioner on October 5, signed a letter to be sent to Principal Secretary Revenue Department, which TNIE has access to, requesting them to release Rs 400 crore, which has been deposited with the zonal offices of the revenue department, and hand it over to the BBMP accounts section.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar said the Department of Stamps and Registration has not deposited the 1% cess which it has to hand over to the BBMP as surcharge since 2001. A rough estimate is that it could be around Rs 400 crore. “I knew about this when I was in the tax committee. It was also pursued once before but was not taken seriously. Now I will ensure that the money is handed over at the earliest,” the Mayor said.

Kumar said the amount collected will be utilised in setting up ward-level bio-methanisation plants.

On December 4 and again on 24, 2018, BBMP had written to the revenue department stating that the property tax collected in various zonal offices be given to the BBMP. The BBMP had listed that RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, KR Puram, Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Kengeri and the surrounding areas in the 110 villages are a part of BBMP. But even then the amount has not been deposited to BBMP’s coffers.

Inspector General of Department of Stamps and Registration KV Trilok Chandra agreed that the money had not been handed over to BBMP since 2001. He said before that there was an error by the staffers prior to 2001, where Rs 239 crore excess money was deposited. This was brought to the notice of the state government and it had ordered to stop the regular transfer of surcharge (1% cess) till inquiry was over.