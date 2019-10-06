Startup CEO held for posting obscene photos of former lover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old CEO of a startup has been arrested for posting obscene photographs of his female friend by creating a fake Instagram account in her name. The accused is Rahul Singh. The complainant is Sahana (24) (name changed). She works for a private firm in Koramangala. Koramangala Police have registered the case and arrested Singh. His laptop and other gadgets have been seized.



According to her complaint, filed on October 3, Singh had uploaded the said photos of her, which he had taken when they were on good terms.

This is the second time that Sahana has filed a complaint against Singh. Earlier, she had filed a sexual harassment complaint against him at the HSR Layout police station. He was arrested then and was out on bail. However, Singh continued to torment her. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Isha Pant said, “Singh has been taken into police custody for three days. Uploading her obscene photos on social media is a more serious offence than what he did last time.”

Speaking to The New Sunday Express Sahana said, “I got to know about the account only three days after it was created through my friends. They came across my photos and alerted me. The account was reported and deleted later. I don’t know if Singh uploaded my photos elsewhere.”

Singh and Sahana became friends in December 2018. They would meet almost every day and liked each other. However, things went awry when Singh started physically and verbally abusing her. In her earlier complaint, Sahana said that she decided to end the relationship with Singh as he would regularly assault her. She said that Singh became obsessed with her and one day she decided to cut all ties with him. Then, Singh started harassing her through e-mails and social media.

On September 1, Singh allegedly barged into her house and stole her phone when she was not at home. Singh then changed the passwords of her social media accounts. Sahana alleged that the HSR Layout

Police took her case very lightly and didn’t want to investigate the case due to Singh’s father’s influence.

An investigating officer from Koramangala police station said, “When Singh and Sahana were in a relationship they had taken a few photos and Singh had collected more photos from her phone. He uploaded the same photos on Instagram.”Fearing for her life, Sahana has approached the Human Rights Commission seeking protection.