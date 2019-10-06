Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman files assault, abuse cases against neighbours

A 45-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her neighbours for assaulting her and her specially-abled brother.

Published: 06th October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her neighbours for assaulting her and her specially-abled brother. According to a complaint filed by Anasuya, a resident of Tyagarajanagar, her former neighbours identified as Shivaraju, Ganesh and Sampath, assaulted her brother Krishnamurthy (38), and attacked her too. 

Ganesh and Sampath used to work in a garage in the same building where the siblings lived and Shivaraj was another neighbour. They would usually tease Krishnamurthy, ask him embarrassing questions, and make fun of him. They would record these videos and circulate it. 

Anasuya, who warned them several times, finally, gave up and decided to change her house. On September 6, when she was away to shift furniture to her new house, the trio went to Krishnamurthy and harassed him again. When he threatened to inform Anasuya, they abused and attacked him with a stone. 

When she returned home, she found the house was locked, and on breaking in, found her house ransacked. Even her gas stove was left on. Krishnamurthy then informed that the trio had beaten him up. When she went to question them, they assaulted her too. 

Anasuya had approached Channamanakere Acchukattu police seeking security for shifting, after which they helped her and warned the trio not to trouble her. Meanwhile, the trio had started troubling her again in the last one week. This time, the police has registered a case and are investigating the case further. 

