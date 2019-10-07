Home Cities Bengaluru

A mix of dance and music in Bengaluru

Published: 07th October 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pravin Godkhindi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to promote classical Indian art and culture, Pracheen Kala Kendra Chandigarh is going to organise a two-day ‘Karnataka Utsava’ on October 10 and 11. The event will feature eminent artistes namely Praveen Kumar (bharatnatyam), Pravin Godkhindi (flute), Vinayak Torvi (vocal)  and TS Krishnamurthy (violin trio).

Kumar is an accomplished Nattuvanar and choreographer and has created many dances, which have all been critically acclaimed. Currently, he is training under the tutelage of guru prof. CV Chandrasekhar. He is also an empanelled artist of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and a ‘A’ grade artist on television.

Godkhindi has been playing the flute since the age of three and gave his first public performance at the age of six. In the past, he has toured countries like Spain, Canada, Muscat, Bangkok, Singapore and has even performed with eminent artistes like Zakir Hussain.

Like Godkhindi, Torvi’s love for music also began early and he spent most of his childhood listening to musical discourses, before he took up musical education at the age of nine. Khayl, Tarana, Thumri as well as Bhajan, Abhang and Kannada Vachanas are few of the characteristic features of Torvi’s repertoire.

The utsav will be inaugurated by Shalini Rajneesh principal secretary, Government of  Karnataka, who will also be the chief guest at the event. The other guests at the event will include Kendra’s registrar Dr Shobha Koser and secretary Sajal Koser will also grace the occasion. Subrata De, cultural co-ordinator (South zone) of Kendra will also be present.

Karnataka Utsava will take place on October 10 -11,6pm at Gayana Samaja Auditorium.

