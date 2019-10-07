Another Bengaluru firm accused of duping investors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam is still fresh in the minds of the public, now, a similar cheating case has been reported in RT Nagar police station limits.

Himmel Advisory LLP, located in Thimmaiah Garden, DJ Halli, on JC Nagar Main Road, has been accused of cheating several investors by promising high returns. Naushad, a resident of New Gurappanapalya, has lodged a complaint with RT Nagar police against the firm’s owner Naziya Sirajuddin, her brother Mohisin, and others.

Naushad stated in his complaint that the owner of the firm allegedly offered him 40 percent returns a month, and because he trusted her, he invested Rs 4 lakh with the company in January. Despite several requests, his money was allegedly not returned. The accused also allegedly threatened him, claiming they know rowdies who could murder him if he asked for the money again. When he last went to the office, it was closed and all phone numbers were switched off.

It is alleged that the accused persons lured investors by claiming they could win cars and residential plots if they achieved certain targets. Naziya claimed that her brother Mohisin, who ran M2Mbeez Private Limited, used the investors’ money for various businesses, such the as share market, bullion market, and others. After returning money to investors, as promised, for the first few weeks, Nazia allegedly asked them to get their friends and relatives to also invest in her company.

Police said the accused are absconding, and efforts are on to trace them. “The number of people who invested their money, and how much they invested, is yet to be uncovered. We are in touch with some of the investors and are gathering information. We found that the firm, which had been operating for almost a year, ran several ponzi schemes,” an officer said.