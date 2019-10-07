Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru on swiping spree

According to data released by dating app Tinder, Bengaluru is the second most active city on the platform, which credits ‘upwardly mobile young professionals’ for this popularity.

Published: 07th October 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tinder, Dating app

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Priyansha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has earned itself many identities over the years: Garden city, IT city, melting pot of cultures, to name a few. And now, according to data released by dating app Tinder, the city is also one of its most active communities on the app. According to its statistics, namma ooru lists second in the list of cities with the most activity on Tinder. “We see high usage in urban areas, especially where there is a concentration of upwardly mobile young professionals and university goers,” explained Rashi Wadhera, brand and communication, Tinder India.

Users from Bengaluru weigh in on the findings and say that the app has become a new way to meet and know other people. Yash Billa, a student, said the app is popular because new entrants to the city don’t have any friends and can use the app to counter that. “Many also use Tinder to hookup. But for me, it has been a way to reach out to people and connect with those who are from my city,” he said. “These days it’s very important to make new friends. And Tinder is a good way to reach out to new people,” said Debolina Bagchi, another Tinder user from the city.

Sengman Tikhak, a student who created a Tinder account recently – to “see what the fuss was about” – said Bengaluru featuring second on the list of most active cities on the app helps boost his confidence. “It also shows how far we have come in matchmaking, from matching our horoscopes to now matching our accounts,” he added.

Most active

1. Delhi NCR
2. Bengaluru
3. Pune
4.  Mumbai
5. Kolkata
6. Chandigarh

Most right swipes

1. Pune
2. Delhi NCR  
3. Chandigarh
4. Mumbai
5. Ahmedabad
6. Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tinder Bengaluru Tinder swaps Tinder right swaps Tinder India
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp