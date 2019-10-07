Home Cities Bengaluru

Disappearing act

The perspective is reversed here; there are no actors and the spectator is immersed in the experience.

BENGALURU: Think theatre, think a set stage, actors who dress the part and a crowded auditorium. But a recently-conducted production followed none of the above conventional norms of theatre. Instead, this theatre installation, .h.g. – presented by Sandbox Collective and created by Swiss theatre company Trickster-p – required solo participants to walk through nine rooms to explore the story of Hansel and Gretel, a popular children’s fairytale. The idea, said director Cristina Galbiati, was to develop an alternative space that puts the actor and spectator in direct relation.

The perspective is reversed here; there are no actors and the spectator is immersed in the experience. The production began with us being handed over headphones. Guided by the voice in the headphones – narrated by Galbiati and Ilija Luginbuehl – the spectator is made to walk through a maze of rooms that move the story forward. For example, one room has paper cutouts of trees all over to give one the sense of walking through the forest Hansel and Gretel walked through.

Small sources of light among the cutouts even throw up looming shadows of trees on the wall. At one point, Galbiati’s voice asks the spectator to pause and listen to the sounds of the forest and right on cue, the sounds play over the headphones. Galbiati, who along with Luginbuehl founded Trickster-p, says such individual experiences are more important today. “The time each of us dedicates only to ourselves is less and less. Even when we are alone we are often on the social networks,” she explained.

The story of Hansel and Gretel also let them explore metaphors that apply across age groups. Or as Galbiati said, “Each of us has a house that represents the place where we feel protected, and sometimes finds ourselves being lost like in a forest or we are faced with something that seems to be a refuge, but hides within it pitfalls and forces us to act to overcome the danger.”

While the idea may have seemed daunting initially – “we had no idea if it was possible to create a show without actors and guide the audience without being physically”–  the success of the show proves that people have been intrigued by the production. Ten years since its inception, the production has been translated into eight languages and presented in 20 different countries.  “The biggest lesson is that when
you have an idea, however crazy it may seem, the only way to see if it works is to take it seriously and try to make it happen,” said Galbiati.

