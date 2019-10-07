Home Cities Bengaluru

ISRO-Bangalore University to help in better mapping of rural areas

Researchers, geologists, environmental scientists, civil engineers, architects and representatives of government establishments will soon be able to analyse geographical data with ease. 

Bangalore University

Bangalore University (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

ISRO will be organising a workshop at Bangalore University on November 18, that will train 20 people on how to use GIS, IRNSS and remote sensing technologies. "The aim is to take these technologies to rural areas," said ISRO training programme director Dr Ashok D Hanjagi, in a letter recently.

Customised maps of taluks, using GPS, will soon be a reality. With this, one can map the land and even analyse water availability. These tools will help analyse the amount of water available, by amalgamating the data from the water in streams, lakes and wells, according to Hanjagi. In one instance, he remembered how the lake authority benefitted from these tools to analyse catchment areas and watershed areas. 

