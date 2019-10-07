Man killed after speeding vehicle rams into his bike in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old was killed after a speeding vehicle rammed his bike in Banasawadi in the early hours of Sunday. A similar incident was reported in Byatarayanapura two days ago. Police have no clues about the accused as of now.

The deceased is Rohit Acharya, a resident of OMBR Layout, who was about to start his own business. A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at 4.30 am, when Rohit was on his way to his brother’s house in Koramangala. He was on Outer Ring Road when a speeding vehicle crashed into his bike and ran over him. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The police officer added that white topping work is happening on the ORR, which is why Acharya slowed down his bike, and the speeding hit him.

Previous hit-and-run cases

October 2019

A 22-year-old pedestrian, Asgar Ali, was killed after a speeding vehicle knocked him down on Mysore Road, near Kengeri

August 2019

A 32-year-old head constable died after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter in RMC Yard in Yeshwantpur. The deceased, Shivappa Yaligal, was going to meet his friend when the incident occurred