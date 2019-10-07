Musical medley enthrals B’lureans

Priyansha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans were left enchanted by the different tunes of Indian classical music on Saturday at the Annual Classical Music and Dance Confluence – SAMARASA 2019 at PES University. The three-day event aimed to highlight the classic genre.

This second day of the confluence began with an invocatory Hindustani classical instrumental concert presented on sitar by Arjun Anand, a first-year B.Tech student of PES University. He was accompanied by the university’s alumnus, Shridatta MG on the tabla.

The function was presided by Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh, a renowned veena artiste, the university’s founder and chancellor Dr MR Doreswamy, vice chancellor Dr KN Balakrishnamurthy, registrar Dr V Krishnamurthy and dean of student affairs Dr V Krishna.

The audience enjoyed the Carnatic music performance by renowned Indian artistes. Dr Kumaresh stressed how pursuing fine arts can help create smarter individuals. Agreed Dr Doreswamy, who added, “Students should engage in extra curricular activities. It helps in overall growth.”