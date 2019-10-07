Home Cities Bengaluru

WATCH | Woman in Bengaluru asked to wear 'proper Indian dress'

The undated video shows an unidentified man parking his vehicle by the roadside and scolding her in English for her dress sense.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

The undated video shows an unidentified man parking his vehicle by the roadside and scolding her in English for her dress sense.

The undated video shows an unidentified man parking his vehicle by the roadside and scolding her in English for her dress sense. (Photo | Facebook Screengrab)

By PTI

BENGALURU: In an incident of moral policing in Bengaluru, a video of a man purportedly seen castigating a woman in shorts asking her to wear "proper Indian dress", has gone viral.

The undated video shows an unidentified man parking his vehicle by the roadside and scolding her in English for her dress sense whereas her male friend is defending her and reprimanding him for his unwanted advice.

"Are we this kind of citizens?" the man is heard telling the people standing nearby.

The friend argues with him saying, "Cant she wear this dress?" To this, he asks her to wear "proper dress which is Indian."

Police said they have not received any complaint about the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Bengaluru moral policing
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp