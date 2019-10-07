WATCH | Woman in Bengaluru asked to wear 'proper Indian dress'

By PTI

BENGALURU: In an incident of moral policing in Bengaluru, a video of a man purportedly seen castigating a woman in shorts asking her to wear "proper Indian dress", has gone viral.

The undated video shows an unidentified man parking his vehicle by the roadside and scolding her in English for her dress sense whereas her male friend is defending her and reprimanding him for his unwanted advice.

Moral policing at work again! Woman in this video told TNIE she was shocked and this was the first time she encountered such an incident in namma ooru. @XpressBengaluru @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @preejap13 @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/7q4hgRwlu7 — Chetana Belagere (@chetanabelagere) October 5, 2019

"Are we this kind of citizens?" the man is heard telling the people standing nearby.

The friend argues with him saying, "Cant she wear this dress?" To this, he asks her to wear "proper dress which is Indian."

Police said they have not received any complaint about the incident.