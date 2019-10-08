Two arrested after 36-year-old Bengaluru cabbie shot dead by wife's lover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old cab driver was shot dead after his friend opened fire at him in Jigani near Anekal on Monday night. The accused was reportedly having an affair with the wife of the deceased who complained to the villagers about it and abused him before the relatives.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, a resident of Srirampura. The accused Muniyappa (37), who owns a travel agency, was arrested along with his associate Krishnamurthy.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 10.30 pm when Ramesh was walking in front of his house and was on a phone call. Muniyappa came out with a double-barrel gun to shoot Ramesh and fled the spot.

The neighbours who noticed the incident alerted the Jigani police.

During the investigation, police found out that a few months ago Ramesh's wife Kalavathi had eloped with Muniyappa who had rented out a separate house for her. Ramesh who came to know about this had approached local police after which she returned to his house.

On Monday, Ramesh found out about Muniyappa holding a meeting with locals to celebrate the Dussera festival. He reached there and started abusing Muniyappa and his relatives

Upset over this, Muniyappa took the gun that belonged to his father Venkatappa. The police also arrested Kalavathi soon after the incident came to light and further investigations are on.