Bengaluru artists organise self-funded exhibition to create awareness among people

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you tend not to miss unique artworks, then here’s a good chance to catch a display of paintings and sculptures in the city. ‘Enchanting Colors’ - A group exhibition of paintings and sculptures’ where six artists from Karnataka will present their artwork through this display. The exhibition is self-funded by the artists namely, HP Anilkumar, Jagadish Patil, Maheshkumar D Talwar, Manchaiah M, Surayakanth Nandur, and Vishwaradhya C Dhula.

Every painting has been made in a style to create awareness among people. The paintings portray the pros and cons of social media, including the famed mobile game - PUBG. The work also portrays the prevalent issue of deforestation with a message to Save Trees.

“My painting portrays women and trees together showing that both women and trees need to be respected,” said Jagadish Patil. The work will mainly exhibit the portrayal of landscapes, nature by acrylic on canvas and manly sculptures. Enchanting Colors will be held from October 11 - 15 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishahth, Kumara Krupa Road.