Home Cities Bengaluru

Botanical illustrations in Bengaluru for observation of nature

Artists visit Lalbagh to try their hand at nature journaling, which is a practice of drawing in 
response to greenery

Published: 09th October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Arpita Kothari (Photo |EPS)

By Priyansha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The natural landscape of Lalbagh came alive on paper this weekend when a group of artists came together to connect through botanical illustrations. The artists, who were taking part in a workshop conducted by the green music festival, Echoes of Earth, focused on nature journaling – the practice of drawing and writing in response to one’s observation of nature. “Nature journaling combines the experience of being in nature with art.

When you draw things, you observe the minute details more than you do while photographing them. It helps you register and process the details, and keeping all the drawings together in a journal helps you notice and analyse patterns better,” said Nirupa Rao, a Bengaluru-based botanical illustrator who hosted the workshop. 

The event helped artists discover new ways to connect with the outdoors, increase mindfulness and capacity to appreciate everyday views, and improve their artistic skills. “It allowed us to connect with nature and observe different details of it. I learnt to look at nature from a more geometric point of view instead of an observational or artistic point of view,” Trisha Rao, an artist, said. 

The feeling was echoed by Arpita Kothari, an architect. “Sketching is something that I really enjoy, and getting someone’s perspectives and applying it, is great. Today, I looked into the tinier details and drew them on paper,” she said. Not all participants, however, had a background in art. Arathi Punitha, a doctor, said she found the experience “spiritual” as it reminded her of her childhood. “I used to come here to play. And I had never imagined that I would come and sit under a tree 50 years later, and spend the morning in such away. This is the first time I tried to live to sketch,” she added. 

The workshop also offered an opportunity to many to make a start in the field. “I learnt the basics to draw leaves and flowers, how to scale an object before you start drawing. The host gave us a brief about how to plot points and join dots, just like a graph, to get an essence of scale. It was fun,” said Vaishnavi Balusu.

The Echoes of Earth festival will be held in December this year around a theme titled ‘The Sanctuary’, which aims to create awareness about endangered species through a series of workshops. The events seek to raise public sensitivity towards the environment while bringing people close to nature and encouraging them to find connections with their city’s natural heritage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalbagh botanical illustrations Echoes of Earth green music festival nature journaling
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp