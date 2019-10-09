Home Cities Bengaluru

Cabbie shot dead by wife’s paramour

Wife had eloped with accused, but later returned after police complaint

BENGALURU:  A 36-year-old cab driver was shot dead after his wife’s paramour opened fire at him in Jigani near Anekal on Monday. The accused was allegedly having an affair with the wife of the deceased. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, a resident of Srirampura in Jigani, who was married to Kalavathi and the couple have two children. The accused is Muniyappa (37), who owns a travel agency. He was arrested along with his associate Krishnamurthy who is said to have helped him conspire.

During the investigation, police found out that a few months ago Ramesh’s wife Kalavathi had eloped with Muniyappa who had rented out a separate house for her. When Ramesh came to know about this, he had approached the local police after which Kalavathi returned to his house.

A senior police officer said, on Monday, Ramesh came to know about Muniyappa holding a meeting with the locals to celebrate Dasara. A senior police officer said, “He reached there and started abusing Muniyappa, but later his relatives took him away from the spot. Later, around 10.30 pm when Ramesh was walking in front of Muniyappa’s house, the latter came out with a licensed single-barrel gun to shoot Ramesh and fled from the spot.”

The neighbours alerted Jigani police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. Later, police also arrested Kalavathi, (29) and further interrogations are on, the police officer added. Sudarshan, an eye witness told The New Indian Express, “Muniyappa aimed to shoot the left side of Ramesh’s chest. The bullet passed through his body and hit the windshield of Muniyappa’s car that was parked there.” 

