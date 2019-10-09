Home Cities Bengaluru

CGK National Theatre Festival in memory of  CG Krishnaswamy will begin on October 13

 Ranganirantara theatre group is all set to present its 6th edition of CGK National Theatre Festival.

A still from a play that will be staged during the festival

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ranganirantara theatre group is all set to present its 6th edition of CGK National Theatre Festival. The five-day CGK Rashtriya Rangotsava, a theatre event held in memory of Ranganirantara’s mentor and noted theatre personality C G Krishnaswamy, will begin on October 13. The event will not just present plays in five different Indian languages, but will also screen five short films. The film festival is being held in the name of the renowned late playwright and filmmaker Girish Karnad.

“Through this theatre festival, we want to pay tribute to the actor, film director, writer, playwright and scholar Girish Karnad. The festival is being organised from October 13 to 17, with a presentation of six plays in Kannada on October 14. The plays will be presented in five different languages. There are a total 11 plays and five short films, to be presented.

The plays include Ghare Ferar Gaan by Probir Guha, Kannagatti directed by C Basavalingaiah,  Mattobba Mayi directed by Mahadeva Hadapada and Parayan Maranna Kadhakal directed by Srijith Sundaram. In total, 150 artistes will be participating from Karnataka and outside,” said Vittal B Appaiah, president, Ranganirantara.

Ranganirantara has been regularly organising national theatre festivals in Karnataka, by bringing successful theatre productions from other parts of the country. Besides staging of plays, this edition will present many more attractions for the connoisseurs of theatre, including photography exhibitions, which will remind theatre lovers of significant plays and events in the contemporary theatre scene.The 6th CGK National Theatre Festival will be held from October 13 to 17.

