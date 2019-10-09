Compound wall collapse in Jalahalli Air Force Station premises kills one

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 69-year-old man was killed while three of his family members escaped with injuries after a compound wall collapsed on them at Air Force Station premises in Jalahalli on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased is Parameshwaran, a resident of KR Puram, and the injured are Swarnakumari (59), Varun (22) and Kanya (28). The family had gone to visit a temple in the area.

Parameshwaran

A senior police officer from Gangammanagudi station said the incident occurred at 2.30 pm. They were on their way home after the temple visit. Parameshwaran’s son Prasad had gone to get their car while the four were waiting near the compound wall, which collapsed and buried Parameshwaran alive. Passersby rushed them to a private hospital.

Based on a complaint by Prasad, a case of negligence has been filed against Air Force in-charge estate officer. The 12 feet compound wall was built more than 30 years ago and was in a dilapidated state. Prasad told The New Indian Express, “I went to bring the car along with my kid when the wall collapsed. My wife, mother and my cousin had a narrow escape.

They were discharged from the hospital after the treatment. Locals said the wall was old. It was white-washed so nobody noticed that it could fall.” Parameshwaran’s body was moved to MS Ramaiah Hospital for postmortem, which will be done on Wednesday.