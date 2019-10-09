Duo assaults woman, her cousin at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman and her cousin, who is a minor, were brutally attacked by two youngsters at Mico Bande on Bannerghatta Road, on Friday. The woman was talking to her 15-year-old cousin in front of his house when the duo came towards them and started assaulting her cousin. When she intervened they got angry and stabbed her with a knife. Locals who witnessed the attack rushed to her help. The duo escaped, leaving her brutally injured.

The injured has been identified as Sarika, and her cousin is Jeeva. According to the complaint filed by Sarika, the youngsters are identified as Manju, 24, and Raghu, 22, both residents of Vinayaka Nagar.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the duo and sent them behind bars.

Sarika was rushed to Jayanagar General hospital and was treated for the injuries. Sarika told The New Indian Express, “Manju and Raghu hang around in our area and ask teenagers to get them cigarettes, pan masala and other things from nearby shops.

If anyone refuses to obey, they beat them up. Similarly, they had beaten Jeeva several times before and on that day too he refused to bring them cigarettes. An investigating officer said, “Sarika is out of danger, although has eight stitches on her head. We have arrested the duo who was on the run after the attack and we are investigating further into the attack.”