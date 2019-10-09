Karnataka State Secondary Education Board students can write SSLC only after turning 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a new order by Karnataka State Secondary Education Board students will be allowed to write the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam after completing 15 years of age. This is being done to ensure a level-playing field for all students writing the Class 10 exams. As per the order, only those students who have completed the age of 15 years by March 1, 2020, will be allowed to write the SSLC board examination.

As per the earlier rules, candidates appearing for the examination privately were allowed to write the exam even before completing their 15th year by the due date. The earlier rule created disparities between private candidates, including homeschoolers, and students studying in regular institutions. The revision of the rule aims to plug this gap.

The education department had three years ago fixed the minimum age of children at five years and 10 months, for enrolment to schools under the Right to Education Act. It was later revised to five years and five months. This move ensured that students appearing for SSLC board examinations would invariably complete 15 years - the age the government considers that a student attains physical and intellectual maturity.

Norm eased

Until now, students from far-flung areas face difficulties in enrolling for examinations, as they have to visit the deputy director’s office to register themselves. Students had voiced their concern in Madikeri where they had to travel 70 km the previous year. Realising this, the government has this academic year onwards decentralised the process.