Lessons in nature take wing

The birding enthusiasts had gathered recently at the lake for a bird-watching session organised by Nature Conservation Foundation.

Published: 09th October 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bird on the bank of Jakkur Lake (Photo |EPS)

By  Priyansha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a motley crowd of children and adults bubbled with excitement, their eyes twinkling and eagerly soaking in the surroundings, it was difficult to imagine that the objects of fascination for them were, well, birds. But one long look at the winged creatures flocking Jakkur Lake, and it was easy to see why. 

The birding enthusiasts had gathered recently at the lake for a bird-watching session organised by Nature Conservation Foundation. “Bird watching is an interesting hobby, and it becomes addictive once people start spotting birds. When it comes to kids, we don’t talk to them directly about conservation, but they become aware of the surroundings on their own,” Subhadra Devi, a programme manager at the foundation, said.

Children were engaged in a training session called Birding Buddies, wherein they had to mark a tick on the items they come across during the activity. The entry that received the most ticks was bird sound.“This is a fantastic experience. We spotted birds through a telescope,” said eight-year-old Deetya Shetty, who had come with her father, Shashi Kumar, a businessman. “This is the first such event attended by my daughter. She saw a lot of new birds and took photographs,” Shashi Kumar,  added. 

While regular birds like crows and pigeons were the easy ones to spot, children were excited to experience unfamiliar sights and sounds. “We saw a pelican trying to catch fish, and also vultures and ducks,” said Dev Mahesh, 9, who was at the session with his mother and younger brother.“I have come here a lot of times earlier, but never really paid attention to birds. Now, I would come here again,” 15-year-old Achinthya Krishna told CE.

Talking about the bird species at Jakkur and children’s involvement with nature, Annapurna Kamath, an educationist and founder trustee of Jalaposhan Trust which manages the lake, said, “There are about 200 species of birds here. Jakkur is among the top five bird diversity spots in the city. But many people are not aware of it. Such programmes are important these days because we have become too gadget-oriented. It’s important that kids come out and engage in some sensorial activities.”

The event was a first such experience for many participants. Chandan KB, an architect who was birding for the first time, said, “There were a lot of birds that I haven’t observed ever.”The lake is a favourite spot for keen birders too. “I spotted Oriental darter, common tailorbird, a whole bunch of pelicans, Indian spot-billed ducks, greater coucal, Eurasian coot, Cormorants, grey herons, black-headed ibis, brahminy kites, and Oriental white-eye,”  said T.G Srinath, a medical transcriptionist who began bird-watching a year ago. “I have so far counted over 100 bird species here,” he added. Subhadra Devi, however, stressed that it’s not important for people to travel to lakes to watch birds. People living in apartments can set up nesting boxes, bird baths or small gardens with flowering plants to attract birds, she said.  

