Namma Metro hits highest ridership this Dasara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro trains recorded their highest ever ridership with 4,64,649 commuters on October 4, owing to the Dasara festivities. Shopping within the city as well as people heading out of town could be the reasons for this peak. This is at least 6,000 more than its previous highest ridership recorded nearly six weeks ago.

Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, BL Yashwanth Chavan told The New Indian Express, “Our highest ridership on October 4 breaks the earlier record of 4,58,238 on August 30. Our previous highs were on August 14 when we had 4,53,744 commuters and on April 5 when we had 4,52,563 riders.”

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said Metro ridership has consistently increased. “The average ridership in the past four months has increased by 10%. With increasing ridership, we at BMRCL are committed to provide consistent and convenient services to commuters.”