SUV knocks down woman, drags her 20 feet on Bengaluru-Ballari Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old woman was killed on the spot just after she got down from a KSRTC bus as a speeding SUV knocked her down and dragged her for about 20 feet. The tragic incident occurred near Rani Cross on Bengaluru-Ballari Road on Monday night, police said.

The deceased is Habibi, a resident of Devanahalli. Police said she had taken the bus from Chikkaballapur and was on her way to the city. At 8.40pm, the bus stopped at Rani Cross and the woman alighted.

Just then the SUV knocked her down and stopped only after dragging her for about 20 feet. Habibi sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Devanahalli traffic police said the SUV driver was driving recklessly and this caused the accident and the bus driver too has also been booked for stopping in the middle of the road. Both the drivers have been arrested.